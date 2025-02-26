Vicky Kaushal to Tamannaah Bhatia: Indian celebrities who visited 45-day Mahakumbh Mela

The 45-day Mahakumbh Mela, which concluded on Wednesday, drew several Indian celebrities to Pragaygraj in Uttar Pradesh since the day it kicked off on January 13. From Vicky Kaushal taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam to Vijay Deverakonda attending the fair with his mother, here are some of the most memorable moments of celebrities at the festival.

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest historical drama Chhaava, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Actress Katrina Kaif attended the religious event with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. Together, they paid a visit to a spiritual leader.

Tamannaah Bhatia attended the Mahakumbh Mela to unveil the trailer of her upcoming supernatural thriller Odela 2. She was accompanied by the film’s screenwriter Sampath Nandi.

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda took a holy dip with his mother Madhavi, family and friends.

Dasvi actress Nimrat Kaur also attended the religious event. “Having grown up in a Sikh family, the significance of the Kumbh Mela snan is a fairly new concept...I am in immeasurable awe of the sheer faith and devotion that has fuelled people of all ages and backgrounds to take momentous journeys and efforts just to set foot here,” she wrote, sharing photos on social media.

Sky Force actor Akshay Kumar took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Actor-couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa visited the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa received blessings from Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji.

Actor-model Milind Soman, who is currently awaiting the release of Netflix’s upcoming series The Royals, took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and stylish shades, Preity Zinta shared a selfie from the Mahakumbh Mela.

X: PTI

Veteran actress Hema Malini interacted with Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj following a holy dip at Mahakumbh.