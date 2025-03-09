Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ crosses Rs 500-crore mark in India

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava joined the Rs 500-crore club in India on its 23rd day of theatrical run, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported on Sunday. The Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama has earned Rs crore nett domestically so far.

Chhaava is the sixth Hindi film to cross the Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office. Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 releases Jawan and Pathaan, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree2, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, and Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2achieved this feat in the past.

The Hindi-dubbed versions of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule and Prabhas's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion are the other films to have hit this milestone.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India. The historical drama added Rs 180.25 crore nett to its earnings in the second week. It minted an additional Rs 84.05 crore nett to the collection in Week 3.

Chhaava earned Rs 8.75 crore nett in all languages on Day 22, the fourth Friday, including Rs 6.25 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 2.5 crore nett in Telugu. On Saturday, the film added Rs 16.5 crore nett (Rs 13.5 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 3 crore nett in Telugu) to its collection.

The total collection of the Hindi version stands at Rs 503.3 crore nett while the Telugu dubbed version has contributed Rs 5.5 crore nett. The domestic total of the Vicky Kaushal starrer stands at Rs 508.8 crore nett.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by A.R. Rahman.