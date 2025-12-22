James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 3’ becomes third-highest opening weekend grosser of 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the latest instalment in filmmaker James Cameron’s long-running sci-fi franchise, has emerged as the third-highest opening weekend grosser at the global box office, collecting USD 345 million worldwide in three days, as per trade reports.

Fire and Ash ranks behind Zootopia 2, which earned USD 560.30 million, and China’s animated feature Ne Zha 2 with USD 431.20 million.

However the third chapter in Cameron’s planned five-film Avatar series remained below the debut figures of Avatar: Way of Water (USD 441.70 million). It is placed ahead of the 2009 original, which had grossed USD 241 million globally.

In North America, the film earned USD 88 million over its first weekend. While this was significantly lower than the USD 134.10 million opening of Avatar: Way of Water, it beat the USD 77 million debut of the first Avatar film, as per Box Office Mojo.

Overseas markets contributed USD 257 million, lower than USD 307.60 million for Way of Water during the same period.

Fire and Ash collected USD 57.6 million in China, followed by USD 21.4 million in France and USD 18 million in Germany.

In India, the film earned USD 9.2 million (Rs 82 crore gross) in its first three days, which is less than the Rs 157 crore gross opening weekend of Avatar: Way of Water.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned Rs 67.25 crore nett over its first three days of release, the highest for a Hollywood film in India in 2025.