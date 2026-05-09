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regular-article-logo Saturday, 09 May 2026

VCK ends speculation, declares support, clears path for Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu

'Victory' said Arjuna and thanked the Congress, Left parties and the VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan MP for supporting his party and expressed confidence that TVK founder-chief Vijay would become the chief minister

PTI Published 09.05.26, 05:19 PM
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) supporters outside VCK party headquarters as party Treasurer SS Balaji and spokesperson KK Pavalan address a press conference on the official stand on supporting Vijay's TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, Saturday, May 9, 2026

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) supporters outside VCK party headquarters as party Treasurer SS Balaji and spokesperson KK Pavalan address a press conference on the official stand on supporting Vijay's TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, Saturday, May 9, 2026 PTI

Ending the suspense, the VCK on Saturday declared unconditional support to Vijay-led TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu, and the actor-politician is expected to call on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar soon.

Also putting an end to speculation and uncertainty over the new dispensation, TVK leader Adhav Arujuna told reporters that the VCK has extended support to his party.

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VCK leader Vanni Arasu, also the legislature party leader has addressed a letter to Governor Arlekar declaring support to TVK.

"Victory" said Arjuna and thanked the Congress, Left parties and the VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan MP for supporting his party and expressed confidence that TVK founder-chief Vijay would become the chief minister.

VCK sources said the party, as of now, will extend outside support to Vijay in his bid to form TVK's maiden government.

With the support of VCK's two MLAs, TVK has now touched the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member TN Assembly.

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats, but 10 short of a majority initially, had earlier reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and the VCK- all DMK allies, seeking their support to form the government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which was held on April 23.

Vijay, who has won from two segments, has to resign from one of them, bringing down the party's strength to 107. The number of MLAs from parties supporting the TVK- Congress (5) and the CPI, CPI (M) and VCK with two MLAs each, stands at 11.

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Tamil Nadu Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)
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