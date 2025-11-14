Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, who played Shahid Kapoor’s grandmother in ‘Kabir Singh’, passes away

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal passed away in Mumbai at the age of 98, a close friend of her family confirmed on Friday, as per reports.

“Hindi movie veteran Kamini Kaushal has died in Mumbai at age 98: close family friend,” reported news agency PTI.

According to media reports, she was battling age-related complications.

Born as Uma Kashyap on 24 February, 1927, Kamini made her acting debut in 1946 with the Hindi film Neecha Nagar directed by Chetan Anand. The film won the prestigious Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) at the Cannes Film Festival in 1946.

She played the female lead in many films from 1946 to 1963, including Do Bhai (1947), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Bade Sarkar (1957), Jailor (1958), and Godaan (1963). She also acted in the TV serial Chand Sitare on Doordarshan.

Kaushal appeared in Chennai Express (2013) and Kabir Singh (2019), besides playing a cameo in 2022’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kaushal was married to B.S. Sood with whom she had three sons — Rahul, Vidur and Shravan.