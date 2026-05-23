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regular-article-logo Saturday, 23 May 2026

Rukimini Vasanth warns of strict legal action against ‘AI-generated’ bikini pics

A viral post on social media, which surfaced online earlier this week, features a woman who looked like the actress in a green bikini

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.05.26, 01:21 PM
Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth File Photo

Kantara actress Rukmini Vasanth Saturday said that the purported images of her bikini photoshoot, circulating on social media, were AI-generated and warned of strict legal action.

A viral post on social media, which surfaced online earlier this week, features a woman who looked like the actress in a green bikini, stepping into a swimming pool for a photoshoot. The photos and videos sparked a chatter online, with many internet users believing them to be authentic.

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On Saturday, the 29-year-old actress issued a statement on social media, writing, “My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated.”

“The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy. We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content,” she added.

On the work front, Rukimini is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action drama Toxic: Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The film also stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara.

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