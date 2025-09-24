MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 September 2025

‘Decided by producers’: Varun Dhawan on ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ clashing with ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the comedy film will hit theatres on October 2

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.09.25, 12:18 PM
A still from 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

A still from 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' File picture

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday opened up about his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari clashing with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend — Chapter 1 at the box office.

The 38-year-old actor said that release dates are decided by production houses and as an actor, he only tries to work hard to make fans smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an AMA session on X, Varun was asked by a fan who asked whether he is afraid of his film clashing with the Rishab Shetty-starrer at the box office following their release on October 2.

“Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating,” the Baby John actor tweeted.

Another fan pointed out that his last release, Baby John, was a flop. To that, Varun admitted and wrote, “Hain yaar nahi chali yaar sab ne bahut mehnat ki isilya #ssktk ki script totally nayi hain hopefully app sabko maaza aayegaa Oct 2nd ko”.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy also features Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta are producing the film, with Shashank Khaitan also backing it under his banner Mentor Disciple Films. Pritam has composed the music, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

RELATED TOPICS

Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Drone incursions , hack attacks expose Europe’s major airports to hybrid warfare risks

Drone incursions and ransomware attacks across Europe highlight vulnerabilities in aviation infrastructure and security
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

UN has tremendous potential... But it's not even coming close to living up to that potential

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT