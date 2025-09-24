‘Decided by producers’: Varun Dhawan on ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ clashing with ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday opened up about his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari clashing with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend — Chapter 1 at the box office.

The 38-year-old actor said that release dates are decided by production houses and as an actor, he only tries to work hard to make fans smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an AMA session on X, Varun was asked by a fan who asked whether he is afraid of his film clashing with the Rishab Shetty-starrer at the box office following their release on October 2.

“Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating,” the Baby John actor tweeted.

Another fan pointed out that his last release, Baby John, was a flop. To that, Varun admitted and wrote, “Hain yaar nahi chali yaar sab ne bahut mehnat ki isilya #ssktk ki script totally nayi hain hopefully app sabko maaza aayegaa Oct 2nd ko”.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy also features Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta are producing the film, with Shashank Khaitan also backing it under his banner Mentor Disciple Films. Pritam has composed the music, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.