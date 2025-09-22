Unni Mukundan and Reliance Entertainment strike deal for two new hindi films

Unni Mukundan has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment for two upcoming Hindi films, the production banner said on Monday to mark the Malayalam actor’s birthday.

“We are excited to share that India’s Muscle Aliyan – @Iamunnimukundan is all set to star in Reliance Entertainment's two upcoming Hindi films. And what better occasion than his birthday to make this special announcement. Wishing the superstar a very Happy Birthday,” Reliance Entertainment wrote on X alongside a video carrying a birthday wish for the actor.

Mukundan is known for his roles in action films like Marco and Garudan.

Earlier this month, Mukundan announced that he is set to play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in upcoming biography Maa Vande.

Maa Vande is written and directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H., and produced by Veer Reddy M. under the banner Silver Cast Creations.

The biopic will trace Modi’s journey “from childhood to becoming the leader of the nation”, with particular emphasis on his relationship with his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is described as “an unparalleled source of inspiration throughout his journey,” according to a report by Variety.

Further details of the film’s cast and release date are kept under wraps.