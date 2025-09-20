Two juvenile shooters linked to firing outside Disha Patani’s house held in Delhi

Two juvenile members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar gang, allegedly involved in the firing outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly earlier this month, were apprehended in Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused, both 17, are natives of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, officials said. Weapons, including a pistol, were recovered from their possession, according to news agency PTI.

Police said the juveniles were directly involved in the September 11 firing outside Patani’s ancestral house, while another round of firing was reported outside the same premises in the early hours of September 12.

Unidentified assailants had opened fire around 3.45am on September 12, triggering panic in the locality. A case was registered at the Bareilly Kotwali police station.

The juveniles will be sent to Bareilly on warrant for further questioning, officials said.

On September 17, two other gang members, Arun of Sonipat and Ravinder of Rohtak, were gunned down in an encounter near Tronica City, Ghaziabad, in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh STF and Haryana STF.

One of the five shooters involved in the Bareilly attack, Ramanivas, was also arrested along with his associate Anil after an encounter in Bareilly. Police recovered a .32 bore pistol and live cartridges from him.

A video from the scene showed the injured accused pleading with police, saying he would never return to UP.