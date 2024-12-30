Six feel-good Korean films to curl up with this winter

It's that time of year when everyone is enjoying the thrill of year-end festivities and looking forward to making the most of the remaining days of winter. But if staying-in rather than venturing out is more your way of enjoying the season, you might find yourself scrolling through the OTT platforms to find that perfect movie to make you feel the warm fuzzies as you snuggle up with blankets and a hot cuppa. Why not try some feel-good Korean films to get you in high spirits?

Here are six heartwarming Korean movies available on your favourite OTT platforms to help you enjoy the rest of winter on a cosy and delightful note.

The Beauty Inside

Based on the 2012 American film of the same name, 2015’s The Beauty Inside tells the story of Woo-jin (played by multiple actors, including Park Seo-joon, Park Shin-hye, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Jo-hyuk, and Lee Beom-soo), who wakes up on his 18th birthday to find that his body and face have changed. From that day forward, Woo-jin, now a furniture designer, wakes up in a different body every day, regardless of age, gender, or nationality. His life takes a turn when he meets Yi-soo (Han Hyo-joo) and develops a crush on her. Determined to ask her out when he is in a handsome body, Woo-jin finally succeeds in asking her on a date. He tries to stay awake to keep his current appearance in order to continue seeing Yi-soo. However, their budding romance is interrupted when Yi-soo is shocked to discover Woo-jin's unusual condition.

Where to watch: Prime Video

New Year Blues

Starring Kim Kang-woo, Yoo In-na, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Yeon-hee, Lee Dong-hwi, Chen Duling, Yeom Hye-ran, Choi Soo-young, and Teo Yoo, this 2021 film follows the lives of four couples in the week leading up to New Year’s. As they navigate their personal struggles, love, and the complexities of their relationships at different stages of life, the film portrays poignant moments of growth and change. Whether it's Paralympian athlete, Rae-Hwan’s (Teo Yoo) feelings of insecurity and guilt over his girlfriend O-Wol (Choi Soo-young), who faces societal prejudice because of him, or the blossoming romance between Jae-Hun (Yoo Yeon-seok) and Jin-A (Lee Yeon-hee) in Argentina, where the two escape their hometowns for a fresh start, the film offers a slow-burn narrative that builds toward a New Year filled with new beginnings and opportunities.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Okja

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, Okja tells the story of Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun), a young girl from a small village in South Korea, who has been a devoted caretaker and companion to a giant animal named Okja. The two share a deep, heartfelt bond and spend much of their time together. However, one day, the family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja away. The company transports the creature to New York, where the image-obsessed, self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija’s friend. With no clear plan but a singular focus, Mija embarks on a mission to rescue Okja. The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Choi Woo-shik, and Byun Hee-bong.

Where to watch: Netflix

20th Century Girl

Set in 1999, the film revolves around a 17-year-old girl Na Bo-ra (Kim Yoo-jung) who promises her best friend Yeon-du (Roh Yoon-seo), about to go abroad for heart surgery, that she’ll set up a date with Hyun-jin whom Yeon-du loves. One day, Na Bo-ra follows Hyun-jin (Park Jung-woo) and his friend Poong Woon-ho (Byeon Woo-seok), and joins the same school broadcast club as them. The three start to spend time together and eventually, Bo-ra and Woon-ho start liking each other. However, confusion ensues when Yeon-du returns after her surgery and Bo-ra realises that she has mistaken Hyun-jin as Woon-ho and fallen in love. How Bo-ra navigates herself out of a tight spot and whether she chooses love or friendship is what the rest of the film is about.

Where to watch: Netflix

Tune in for Love

The story begins with Hyun-woo (Jung Hae-in), a young boy with emotional baggage who gets released from a juvenile detention centre and joins a bakery to work part-time. The store is run by Mi-soo (Kim Go-eun) and her older sister Eun-ja (Kim Guk-hee). Initially, Mi-Soo is scared of Hyun-Woo, but romantic feelings blossom between them as they spend more time together. However, when a few friends from his old life meet Hyun-woo at the bakery one day, he takes his leave from his job and Mi-Soo to go with them. Mi-Soo is torn when he does not return. What takes place subsequently is a tale spanning over the next decade — filled with meetings and partings, of missed chances and broken communication. Will they finally get their happy ending? That’s for you to find out as you experience the warm fuzzies along with these two lovebirds.

Where to watch: Netflix

Josee

Based on the Japanese short story ‘Josee, the Tiger and the Fish’ by Seiko Tanabe, the 2020 film starring Han Ji-min and Nam Joo-hyuk tells the story of Josee (Ji-min), a physically disabled young woman, who lives in the countryside with her grandmother spends her time through reading and imagining herself as one of her fictional characters from the books. One day, a young man, Young-Seok (Joo-hyuk), arrives in town and meets Josee by chance. He immediately falls for her and wishes to get to know her better. Soon, Josee, too naive to realise and acknowledge her love for him, starts to retreat from him. Eventually, she can’t help but fall for his gentle yet sincere approach and the two start to navigate a life of heartbreaks and joys together.

Where to watch: Viki, Prime Video