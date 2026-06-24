‘Batman Knightfall’ trailer teases the darkest chapter in the caped crusader’s saga

DC and Warner Bros. Animation unveiled the first trailer for Batman: Knightfall Part 1 Knightfall at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Tuesday.

This is the first instalment of a planned animated trilogy adapting the landmark 1990s Batman comic storyline Batman: Knightfall in which Bane pushes Batman to his physical and psychological limits.

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The first trailer offers a glimpse of Anson Mount as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Michael Mando as Bane.

“When the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogue’s Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and physical breaking point,” an official description reads.

The trailer opens with Batman speaking in a weary voice. “Gotham City needs Batman,” he says. Robin points out that Batman has not slept in the two days since Arkham Asylum exploded, unleashing Gotham’s villains onto the streets.

Robin suggests seeking help from Jean-Paul, allowing Batman an opportunity to rest. “We’re all that stands between those inmates and the fall of Gotham,” Batman replies.

The footage later shows Batman removing his cowl inside Wayne Manor before Bane emerges from the shadows to confront him. “Let chaos reign in Gotham,” Bane says in a voiceover.

Batman: Knightfall Part 1 Knightfall is directed by Jeff Wamester, whose previous credits include Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths and the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series.

The screenplay is written by Jeremy Adams, known for Mortal Kombat Legends, Justice League: Warworld and Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons.

Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, while Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau are producers. Sam Register and Michael Uslan are executive producers.

The voice cast includes Pablo Schreiber as Jean-Paul Valley/Azrael.

The animated trilogy is based on characters from DC and the Batman: Knightfall comic book event created by Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, Dennis O’Neil, Peter David, Jo Duffy, Jim Aparo, Graham Nolan, Norm Breyfogle and Jim Balent.