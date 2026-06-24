‘Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’ to hit Indian theatres in July, trailer out

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is now scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on July 24, replacing the previously circulated June 26 release date. PVR INOX has also released the film's trailer on its official YouTube channel.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack serves as a compilation film that brings together the franchise’s final chapters, delivering Eren Yeager’s controversial and world-changing conclusion on the big screen. The movie combines the events of Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters and presents them in a theatrical format enhanced for cinema audiences.

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“Eren’s apocalyptic rumbling begins, unleashing an unstoppable wave of Colossal Titans marching to crush the world. Having uncovered Paradis’s brutal history and the world’s hatred for Eldians, he commits to eliminating all threats. Now, former allies and enemies unite in desperation for one final mission — to stop him before nothing remains,” reads the synopsis.

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK premiered in Japan on November 8, 2024.

Yuichiro Hayashi directed Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK at studio MAPPA, with Hiroshi Seko handling series composition and screenplay. Tomohiro Kishi served as character designer, Daisuke Ninuma as Chief Animation Director, Kuniaki Nemoto as Art Director, while Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music.

The final two installments of the anime franchise, THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 and Special 2, aired in Japan on March 4 and November 5, 2023, respectively.

The rest of the Attack on Titan anime series is available to stream on Crunchyroll.