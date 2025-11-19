Nicki Minaj echoes Donald Trump on ‘persecution’ of Christians in Nigeria: ‘Deadly threat’

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Tuesday echoed US President Donald Trump’s allegations that Christians face persecution in Nigeria. Speaking at a US-organised event at the United Nations, the rapper branded it “the deadly threat”.

Minaj’s remarks followed Trump’s repeated claims that Christianity confronts an “existential threat” in Nigeria and his directive to the Pentagon to prepare for possible military action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trinidad-born artist thanked Trump for his leadership and for urging swift action “to defend Christians in Nigeria, to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to exercise their natural right to freedom of religion or belief”.

Minaj addressed the issue during a panel hosted at the US mission to the UN, appearing alongside US Ambassador Mike Waltz and religious leaders. “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion,” Minaj had earlier written in response to a social media post by Trump.

Her comments came as Pope Leo XIV warned in a Sunday post on X that Christians are facing discrimination and persecution in several countries, including Nigeria, Bangladesh, Mozambique and Sudan.

Minaj admitted she was “very nervous” but pledged to keep speaking up “in the face of injustice” for people persecuted for their beliefs. “Sadly, this problem is not only a growing problem in Nigeria, but also in so many other countries around the world,” she said.

She stressed that advocating for Christians in Nigeria was not about taking sides. “It is about uniting people,” she said, describing Nigeria as “a beautiful nation with deep faith traditions” that she hopes to visit.

Minaj added that music has taken her around the world and shown her how listeners “come alive when they hear a song that touches their soul”.

“Religious freedom means we all sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live and what we believe,” she said.