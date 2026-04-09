Trimurti Films sues ‘Dhurandhar’ makers for unauthorised use of ‘Tridev’ song

After script theft row, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has landed in another legal dispute, with allegations of the unauthorised use of a song in the film.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Bollywood production company Trimurti Films has filed a suit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production house B62 Studios, claiming that the song Tirchi Topiwale has been used in the spy thriller without authorisation.

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The song was originally co-composed by Anand–Milind, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, and featured in the 1989 film Tridev. It was sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan.

Trimurti Films has claimed that the song, or a version substantially similar to it, appears in the defendant’s film without obtaining the necessary licences or permissions.

The report, quoting sources, added that the company has asserted ownership and/or control over the rights to the musical work and sound recording. It has alleged that the usage constitutes copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public.

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the track is partially used in Rang De Lal, which features new vocals and lyrics. The version has been remixed and composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

In its suit, Trimurti Films has sought injunctive relief to restrain further use of the song, along with damages and other consequential reliefs. It has also raised concerns about the potential commercial exploitation of the track through theatrical release, streaming platforms and promotional material.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Dhurandhar follows the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. The narrative follows his rise through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure as he works to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.