Gulmarg Gondola service halts after technical glitch, hundreds of tourists rescued safely

Hundreds of tourists were safely evacuated on Monday after a technical snag brought operations of the Gulmarg Gondola, the largest cable car system at the world-famous Jammu and Kashmir resort, to a sudden halt, officials said.

According to officials, both phases of the cable car service were suspended after the system developed a malfunction, leaving several tourists temporarily stranded in mid-air cabins. Emergency teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed and successfully rescued all passengers without any injuries.

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Authorities confirmed that all cabins remained intact during the incident and restoration work on the cable car system has been initiated.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government is "closely monitoring" the situation.

In a post on X, he added, "The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic," he added.

A senior official told Kashmir News Service, "The service was temporarily halted due to a technical glitch. Our technicians are on the job to restore it at the earliest," and further assured, "There is no need to panic. All tourists who were stuck have been rescued."

Officials reiterated that the situation was brought under control quickly and all stranded tourists were safely brought down, while efforts are underway to fully restore normal operations.