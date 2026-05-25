Karisma Kapoor takes on the role of an alcoholic cop in neo-noir thriller ‘Brown’; teaser out

Karisma Kapoor is set to return in a darker and tougher avatar in ZEE5 series Brown, a teaser for which was dropped by the makers on Monday.

The noir thriller revolves around Rita Brown (Karisma Kapoor), a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower dealing with survivor’s guilt, as they attempt to track down a serial killer driven by what he believes is a divine purpose.

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The Abhinav Deo-directed show also stars Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen, KK Raina and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. Backed by Zee Studios, the series is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua.

Kapoor, known for popular Hindi films such as Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, and Judwaa, had earlier said that the role in Brown was unlike anything she had done before.

“We are always constantly evolving. Now, with OTT there is a scope to portray different facets of a character. I was out of my comfort zone with this show, there are certain things that I am doing in the show, which I don’t do in real life, so I had to stretch myself. It was interesting for me to do that,” Kapoor had told PTI in an interview.

Brown marks Kapoor’s second OTT project after Mentalhood, which marked her acting comeback in 2020.

The series was also part of the Berlinale Series Market Selects 2023, becoming the only Indian web show featured at the market section of the Berlin International Film Festival.