‘Fashion Is Self-Expression’: Kangana Ranaut slams trolls criticising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes look

Actor Kangana Ranaut slammed criticism around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes outfit and said fashion is a self-expression and one's own interpretation of life and their attitude.

Bachchan, who has represented L'Oreal Paris at Cannes since 2003 as a global brand ambassador, attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which concluded on Saturday, along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

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Ranaut shared a picture of Bachchan on her Insatgram story on Monday, which featured her in a blue structured mermaid tail gown, which she wore on the first day of her arrival to the festival. The "Emergency" actor also noted, people should get used to seeing older women on the red carpets. "Fashion and style are a self-expression. It is one's own interpretation of life and their attitude. No woman owes anything to anyone. Ash looks great! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don't you show what you got," she wrote alongside the picture.

“She is not here to please you. She is glorious. If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks," she added.

Bachchan's blue gown was designed by Amit Aggarwal. Her outfit, called Luminara, was a couture piece around the concept of light in motion, with the design translating light as energy, movement, and force through sculptural construction and engineered craftsmanship.

The actor completed the look with a sheen dupatta, soft loose curls, pink-toned makeup, red lipstick and diamond-studded jewellery with blue stones.

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