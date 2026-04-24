Trailer out for ‘Krishnavataram’, makers eye multilingual global release in May

Krishnavataram: Hridayam (The Heart), an independently produced film depicting the life of Lord Krishna, will release in theatres worldwide on May 7, with an English-language version following two weeks later in the US, UK and Canada.

The film marks the first instalment of a planned trilogy. It will be followed by Manaha (The Mind) and Atman (The Soul), tracing Krishna across distinct phases of his life.

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It is directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment, alongside Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athasrikatha Motion Pictures.

The cast features Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama, Sushmita Bhatt as Radha and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini.

The trailer of Krishnavataram was unveiled at Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mathura earlier this week.The trailer traces Lord Krishna’s journey — from his romance with Radha in Vrindavan to his marriage with Princess Rukmani, regarded as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, and eventually his rule as the king of Dwarka.

Visually, the film draws inspiration from the oil-painting aesthetic associated with 19th-century artist Raja Ravi Varma.

The trailers across multiple language versions have collectively garnered around 8 million views.

“It is humbling to see the scale of love and attention coming from across the world for Krishnavataram. As a team, it reinforces our belief that if storytelling is authentic, it will find its audience. The response so far suggests that audiences globally are ready for something deeply rooted yet universal,” Kurup told Variety.

“The Krishnavataram franchise is envisioned as a three-part retelling of Krishna’s life. It is our attempt to bring India’s divine heritage to a global cinematic language without losing its soul. We are also grateful for the path-breaking impact of films like RRR and Baahubali, which have helped open Indian cinema to audiences worldwide,” he added.

The multilingual release will span Hindi, Tamil and Telugu markets, with the overseas rollout aimed at Indian diaspora audiences in North America and the UK.