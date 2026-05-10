‘Drishyam 3’ trailer: Mohanlal’s Georgekutty must protect his family, AGAIN

The official trailer of Drishyam 3 was released on Saturday, ahead of the film’s May 21 release, offering a fresh glimpse into the next chapter of Mohanlal’s Georgekutty in the latest instalment of the thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The trailer keeps details under wraps but indicates that Georgekutty is once again caught in a high-stakes situation threatening both his family and the life he has carefully rebuilt after the events of Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

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The trailer opens with Georgekutty at home with his wife and daughters as they discuss how the past — when the family was embroiled in a murder investigation and later freed — now appears behind them, with society having accepted them once again. Georgekutty, however, remains unconvinced.

Without revealing what triggers renewed interest from investigative agencies, the trailer suggests Georgekutty must remain constantly alert and avoid any misstep. At one point, he says he fears even his own family sees him as a criminal.

The cast of Drishyam 3 also includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil, reprising their roles alongside supporting actors Siddique, Asha Sharath and Murali Gopy.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, and presented by Pen Studios and Panorama Studios.

The original Drishyam and its sequel were major commercial successes and were remade in several languages, including Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean.

Meanwhile, the Hindi adaptation starring Ajay Devgn is also slated for release later this year. It was announced in December that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3, directed by Abhishek Pathak and co-starring Shriya Saran and Tabu, will release in theatres on October 2.