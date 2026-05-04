Actor Rahul Roy warns fans against fake videos that seek money in his name

Actor Rahul Roy has cautioned fans against fake videos circulating online that allegedly seek money in his name.

According to reports, the Aashiqui star issued a public clarification urging people not to trust such content, stressing that he has no connection with any videos or messages asking for financial help. He warned that these are fraudulent attempts to misuse his identity and mislead the public.

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“This message is for all my haters, trollers and fake video makers. I’m safe and well taken care of by my sister @harimaapriyanka and brother-in-law @romeersen, I live at my sister’s place. We have a lovely house in Madh, And i’m deeply loved by her which makes me the luckiest brother in the world, my twin brother lives in Canada Rohit Roy unfortunately due to work pressure of rohit I haven’t met rohit from almost 9 years, I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have car, I’m not a abandoned person on road , the way fake videos are coming out is not true, my sister Hari maa and my brother in law Romeer sen have provided me with every thing please do not disturb their sanity…” he wrote on Instagram.

Roy also addressed ongoing rumours about his personal life, asserting that he is not in distress and is supported by his family. He emphasised that his modest lifestyle choices, often seen in viral clips, should not be misinterpreted.

The actor’s statement comes amid a surge in viral reels and online discussions around him, some of which have drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

He has urged fans to remain cautious, verify information before responding to such content, and report any suspicious activity circulating under his name.

He wrote, “I always think work is work that’s my personal choice my decisions are my choice and I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn’t come, I cannot sit and waste myself, and of-course I have to look after my personal court cases too, if anyone makes any videos and claim that they are helping me or they need money for me to help me financially kindly do not entertain, first check always from reliable resources @officialrahulroy @harimaapriyanka @romeersen, no others resources you should ever trust.”

On the work front, Rahul Roy was last seen in the 2023 psychological drama Agra, directed by Kanu Behl.