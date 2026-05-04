‘Undekhi’, ‘Bhakshak’ opened doors to new opportunities: ‘Force 3’ actor Surya Sharma

Actor Surya Sharma has revealed that his breakout role in the crime thriller series Undekhi not only brought him widespread recognition but also paved the way for new opportunities, including Force 3, starring John Abraham.

“After that (Undekhi), many things have opened up for me, I’ve done many shows, I was part of a film titled, Bhakshak, it’s on Netflix and now, I’m doing Force 3. I play antagonist in it,” Surya told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is my debut film, and Force 3 will be screened (in theatres) for the first time. I’m hopeful that more people will watch it and give me good work, this is what I can wish for,” Surya added.

Discussing his breakout role in Undekhi, Surya shared how it influenced both his recognition and confidence as an actor.

“Undekhi definitely helped me in many ways, especially career-wise. We all can’t just go and say, ‘I’m an actor’, the validation comes from the audience, the love comes from the audience, then you feel it, when you go out,” Surya further said.

Surya noted that he has since been offered predominantly grey-shaded roles.

“People are still coming to me keeping in mind that I can play great characters nicely, and maybe not do a lover boy role. But I’m okay with it because it’s not in my hand to convince them that I’ll play a good lover or a soldier, I just want to do the best I can.”

The third instalment of the cop-drama Force also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala.

In the upcoming film, John Abraham is set to reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan. Written by Simaab Hashmi, the film will be directed by Khakee: The Bihar Chapter director Bhav Dhulia.

The Force franchise started in 2011. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, it also features Genelia D'Souza as John Abraham’s love interest. Force is the remake of the 2003 Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha.

Force revolves around ACP Yashvardhan as he investigates and fights a drug cartel, leading to a deadly revenge vendetta by a gangster, Vishnu (Vidyut Jammwal), targeting his team and his love interest, Maya (D'Souza).

The second instalment, led by Abraham, was released in 2016 and continued the story of Yashvardhan. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha as RAW agent Kamaljit Kaur. The two of them join forces to expose an inside informer who is leaking sensitive information to a foreign agency targeting the RAW agents.

Produced by Sheel Kumar, Shahbaz Alam, John Abraham, Sandeep Leyzell and Minnakshi Das, Force 3 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.