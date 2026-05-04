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regular-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

‘My name is Das but I am not Bengali’: Vir Das on high-stakes Bengal election results

In a tweet posted on Monday, the comedian-actor said many people mistook him for a Bengali because of his surname

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.05.26, 01:15 PM
Vir Das

Vir Das File Picture

Actor-comedian Vir Das on Monday clarified that he is not Bengali, despite his surname suggesting a connection to Bengal.

Das’s clarification came as counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Elections was underway, with the BJP leading at the time the report was published.

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Taking to X, Das wrote, “So, Typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying “Look what happened in your Bengal bro”. Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP half Bihari. Good luck.”

On the work front, Das recently made his directorial debut with the Aamir Khan-backed film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Currently available to stream on Netflix, the film marked Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after 2015’s Katti Batti. Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srishti Tawde round off the cast of Happy Patel.

Vir Das was born to Ranu Das and Madhur Das in Dehradun in 1979. He was raised in Nigeria and India. He studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar and Delhi Public School, Noida. He got his bachelor’s degree from Knox College, Galesburg, Illinois in Economics.

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