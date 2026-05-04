‘Form your own view, that is what matters’: Mammootty on ‘Patriot’ receiving mixed reactions

Veteran actor Mammootty recently addressed the mixed response to his film Patriot at a public event, saying that audiences should not rely entirely on reviews or external opinions when deciding what to watch.

“We are living in an era where privacy is increasingly lost, and the film Patriot addresses this relevant subject,” said Mammootty during the film’s Gulf release event in Dubai.

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Noting that it is natural for films to receive varied opinions from different viewers, Mammoothy added, “There will be different views-good, bad, partly good, mostly good. Everyone is free to express their opinion as they feel. Some of you may have heard such opinions before coming here. Whatever it is, you will form your own view, and that is what matters. Films are made with the intention of being enjoyed by all.”

Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for acclaimed Malayalam movies like Malik, Take Off and Ariyippu. The espionage thriller, which hit theatres on May 1, also features Nayanthara and Mohanlal in key roles.

The project reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen after more than a decade. The actors last appeared together in Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty (2013). Patriot also marks Nayanthara’s reunion with Mammootty after their 2016 release Puthiya Niyamam.

The film follows a researcher who goes on the run after uncovering the unauthorised deployment of a surveillance asset.

The ensemble cast includes Rajiv Menon, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. Revathi, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman and Prakash Belawadi round off the cast of Patriot.

The film features music composed by Sushin Shyam. While Manush Nandan serves as the cinematographer, editing is handled by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan.

In March, The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles unveiled the full lineup for its 24th edition, with Patriot set to open the event.