‘The Night Manager’ Season 2 set for debut on Prime Video in January 2026

The second season of Prime Video’s crime drama series The Night Manager will premiere on 11 January 11, 2026, the streamer announced on Friday. The first three episodes will debut together, followed by weekly releases every Sunday until the season finale on 1 February.

The six-episode series will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide, excluding the UK, where it will air on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

Eight years after its first season, the Emmy-winning series returns with Tom Hiddleston reprising his Golden Globe-winning role as former British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine, now living under the alias Alex Goodwin.

In the new season, Pine’s quiet life as an MI6 officer in London is upended after a chance encounter with an old enemy draws him into a dangerous web of arms trafficking and political intrigue stretching from the UK to Colombia.

As loyalties shift and betrayals deepen, Pine must confront how far he’s willing to go to expose the truth.

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman also returns as Angela Burr. New additions to the cast include Golden Globe nominee Diego Calva, Emmy nominee Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires.

Returning cast members include Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone, and Noah Jupe.

Created and executive produced by David Farr, Season 2 of The Night Manager is directed by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies.

The series, based on characters created by John le Carré, is produced by The Ink Factory in association with Character 7, Demarest Films, and 127 Wall, and co-produced with Spain’s Nostromo Pictures.

A Hindi adaptation of the series, created by Sandeep Modi, and starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, dropped on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023.