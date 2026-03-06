‘Broomsticks to Broadway’: ‘Harry Potter’ stars Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe reunite for Broadway show

Though sworn enemies on screen, Harry Potter actors Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe are each other’s biggest cheerleaders in real life.

Recently, Felton reunited with Radcliffe to support the latter’s latest stage production Every Brilliant Thing.

Felton, who famously portrayed Draco Malfoy in the beloved fantasy film franchise, shared photos from the stage production, giving a shoutout to his old friend.

“Broomsticks to Broadway,” the 38-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures on Thursday.

In a set of monochrome pictures, the actors were seen sharing a hug. In another picture, Felton appeared to be posing outside the Hudson theatre, pointing at Radcliffe’s name displayed on a board.

Felton also shared a photo from the set of the 2002 film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

In December last year, the two stars, known for their roles as Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, were spotted together publicly for the first time in over a decade, attending a special New York City screening of the American musical film Merrily We Roll Along, starring Radcliffe.

Radcliffe and Felton first met on the sets of the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Felton recently reprised his role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with his first performance taking place last month.

He returned to the iconic character for a 19-week engagement at New York's Lyric Theatre, marking his Broadway debut.