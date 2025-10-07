Tollywood actor Prosenjit Chatterjee urges people to extend support to flood-hit North Bengal

Actor-producer Prosenjit Chatterjee has urged people to extend support to those affected by the devastating floods and landslides that have ravaged North Bengal since Saturday.

“Our hearts are with the people of North Bengal during this immense struggle. While our ground support may seem like small steps, our solidarity with you is boundless and unwavering. We may be far in distance, but we are standing with you in spirit, every moment. Your courage is our strength,” wrote Prosenjit on Facebook on Tuesday.

In his post, the 63-year-old actor said that Bengali cinema, which brought immense joy to people this festive season, does not merely entertain but it also gives hope. “We can feel the intense cry of North Bengal. At this time, we have felt the urge to join hands and be your partners in the war. Because without the people of North Bengal, our cinema, our existence is incomplete,” the actor continued.

Prosenjit’s post comes in the wake of severe backlash online against Tollywood stars for dancing at Durga Puja carnival in Kolkata on October 5 even as large parts of North Bengal were battling deluge.

Several people were killed in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri as a vigorous southwest monsoon joined forces with a cyclonic air circulation to unleash extremely heavy rainfall since Saturday night, triggering widespread landslides and flash floods.

Overflowing rivers flooded towns, villages, tea gardens and reserve forests, and swept away houses, bridges and roads.

With many tourists still stranded, several others who had planned trips to the region in the coming days are either seeking a postponement or a refund.