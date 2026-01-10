In pictures: Korean stars Jennie, Stray Kids, Moon Ga-young shine at 2026 Golden Disc Awards

Popular Korean artists Jennie, Moon and Ga-young, and bands Stray Kids, Ateez and Le Sserafim members were among the stars who attended the prestigious 2026 Golden Disc Awards ceremony on Saturday at Taipei Dome, Taiwan.

1 9 All pictures source: Golden Disc Awards 2026 Instagram handle

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackpink member Jennie looked elegant in a strapless, form-fitting red dress that extends into a long, flowing train. The dress included dramatic, detached long sleeves that draped elegantly. The 29-year-old singer performed as a solo artist at this ceremony for the first time. She also won an award for her song Like Jennie.

2 9

K-drama actress Moon Ga-young, who was one of the hosts at the award ceremony, sported a white, high-neck dress with a thigh-high slit.

3 9

Members of the popular K-pop band Stray Kids looked dapper in their all-black ensemble.

4 9

Members of the K-pop group Le Sserafim opted for elegant gowns for the Golden Disc Awards red carpet event.

5 9

Boy band BoyNextDoor members looked chic in their all-black ensembles. The band also bagged an award in the Digital Division category.

6 9

K-pop boy band Ateez posed for photographs on the red carpet at the 40th Golden Disc Awards. They attended the event in their black-and-grey outfits. Ateez won the second main prize in the Album division

7 9

BigHit Music’s latest band, Cortis, attended their first Golden Disc Awards. The band has garnered over 300 million streams on Spotify just four months after their debut.

8 9

NCT Wish posed on the red carpet in coordinated grey-and-silver-toned outfits, featuring blazers, vests and trousers. The band won a Golden Disc for their album Color.

9 9

Members of IVE dazzled in all-white ensembles, ranging from off-shoulder dresses to metallic gowns.