In pictures: Korean stars Jennie, Stray Kids, Moon Ga-young shine at 2026 Golden Disc Awards

Popular Korean artists Jennie, Moon and Ga-young, and bands Stray Kids, Ateez and Le Sserafim members were among the stars who attended the prestigious 2026 Golden Disc Awards ceremony on Saturday at Taipei Dome, Taiwan.
Blackpink member Jennie looked elegant in a strapless, form-fitting red dress that extends into a long, flowing train. The dress included dramatic, detached long sleeves that draped elegantly. The 29-year-old singer performed as a solo artist at this ceremony for the first time. She also won an award for her song Like Jennie.
K-drama actress Moon Ga-young, who was one of the hosts at the award ceremony, sported a white, high-neck dress with a thigh-high slit.
Members of the popular K-pop band Stray Kids looked dapper in their all-black ensemble.
Members of the K-pop group Le Sserafim opted for elegant gowns for the Golden Disc Awards red carpet event.
Boy band BoyNextDoor members looked chic in their all-black ensembles. The band also bagged an award in the Digital Division category.
K-pop boy band Ateez posed for photographs on the red carpet at the 40th Golden Disc Awards. They attended the event in their black-and-grey outfits. Ateez won the second main prize in the Album division
BigHit Music’s latest band, Cortis, attended their first Golden Disc Awards. The band has garnered over 300 million streams on Spotify just four months after their debut.
NCT Wish posed on the red carpet in coordinated grey-and-silver-toned outfits, featuring blazers, vests and trousers. The band won a Golden Disc for their album Color.
Members of IVE dazzled in all-white ensembles, ranging from off-shoulder dresses to metallic gowns.