‘An average watch’: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan’s ‘Parasakthi’ fails to impress despite some ‘incredible’ moments

Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan-starrer Tamil film Parasakthi, which hit theatres on Friday, was called an average watch by most first-day viewers despite a few impressive moments.

The Sudha Kongara directorial hit theatres on January 10.

“#Parashakthi turned out to be an Average watch. Despite the great efforts in making, director couldnt get into the nerves of the audience with such a sensitive subject, movie missed to transfer the impact of students struggle,pain & sacrifices against the language imposition- Sen,” tweeted a user.

Another X user described Parasakthi as a decent watch, highlighting strong performances and a much better second half. However, weak writing, abrupt editing and generic moments prevented it from becoming a great film.

Based on true events, the film follows agitations over language and identity in Tamil Nadu in 1965, depicting the struggles, protests, and resilience of the people involved.

Applauding the film, another X user said Parasakthi is a powerful and emotional watch. Praising the performances, direction, and music, he said it offered a thought-provoking story about the student movement.

Written by Sudha Kongara and Arjun Nadesan, the film is produced by Aakash Baskaran.

G. V. Prakash Kumar served as the music composer for the film, celebrating his 100th project in the role.

“Parasakthi had like 3-4 incredible moments but the movie as a whole felt like a wasted potential and it was very difficult to sit through by the end of it,” wrote another X user.

Sharing a clip from the movie, another X user criticised Parasakthi, calling it poorly written with a weak screenplay. The viewer, however, praised performances by Ravi Mohan and GV Prakash in the movie, but felt the rest of the cast didn’t reach their full potential.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the biographical war film Amaran alongside Sai Pallavi.

Ravi Mohan has Ganesh K. Babu’s political drama Karathey Babu ( Karate Babu).