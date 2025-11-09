MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tisca Chopra to make directorial debut with ‘Saali Mohabbat’, set to debut on ZEE5 soon

The film stars Radhika Apte and Divyenndu Sharma in lead roles and is produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.11.25, 10:25 AM
Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra File picture

Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra is set to make her directorial debut with a feature film Saali Mohabbat, set to stream exclusively on ZEE5, the platform announced on Saturday.

Described as a “genre-defining how-dunnit”, the film stars Radhika Apte and Divyenndu Sharma in lead roles. It is produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production.

Apte plays Smita, a small-town housewife whose seemingly mundane life spirals into a maze of infidelity, deceit and moral conflict. The story, according to the makers, evolves from domestic normalcy into a gripping exploration of betrayal, revenge, and the blurred lines between truth and illusion.

Chopra, known for performances in Taare Zameen Par, Qissa and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, said Saali Mohabbat aims to capture “a woman’s gaze in a world full of hidden fractures and polite facades.”

“I’ve always been fascinated by the quiet tensions that exist beneath relationships — the invisible power struggles, the unspoken expectations, and how love can morph into something darker,” Chopra said in a statement.

“This film explores those fragile boundaries — of trust, betrayal, and identity — from a deeply female perspective,” she added.

Calling her first experience behind the camera both “terrifying and liberating,” Chopra said directing demanded vulnerability but also allowed her to “step outside the boundaries women filmmakers are often placed within.”

Kaveri Das, Business Head of Hindi ZEE5, said the streamer remains committed to bringing stories that challenge convention.

“With Saali Mohabbat, we’re excited to present a thriller that delves into the emotions driving human choices. Collaborating again with Jio Studios and creative forces like Manish Malhotra and Tisca Chopra has been immensely rewarding,” Das said.

The film also features Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, and Sharat Saxena in key roles.

