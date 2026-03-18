Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya return for the final instalment in ‘Dune’ franchise; teaser out

Warner Bros. and Legendary Tuesday released the first-look teaser of the third and final instalment of the Dune franchise, giving fans a glimpse of the planet Arakkis seventeen years after the events of Dune: Part Two.

Dune: Part Three, slated for a December 18 theatrical release, sees returning cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Javier Bardem, along with new additions Robert Pattinson and Anya Taylor-Joy.

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Character posters for the film were unveiled a day earlier, featuring key figures from the franchise, including Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and newcomer Isaach de Bankolé.

The trailer for the third instalment, set 17 years after the events of Dune: Part Two, opens with Zendaya’s Chani asking Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, “If we have a girl, what will we name her?”. She adds that if it is a boy, he should be named Leto — after Duke Leto Atreides, Paul’s father — because then “he would have the wisdom of his grandfather”.

The clip then shifts to battle sequences, introducing Pattinson’s character Scytale, seen with a platinum blond buzz cut.

In another sequence, Paul, now also sporting a buzz cut, climbs atop a high plinth overlooking a massive cheering crowd before facing an opponent in the desert. “I’m not afraid to die,” he says, “but I must not die yet.”

The trailer concludes with Chani bracing herself as she runs towards an unseen adversary.

The Dune franchise is based on Frank Herbert’s Hugo Award-winning novel series. Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024) together grossed USD 1.12 billion globally and won eight Oscars from 15 nominations.

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has directed all three instalments, alongside screenwriter Jon Spaihts, with Eric Roth co-writing the first film.

The most recent addition to the universe is the prequel series Dune: Prophecy, created by Alison Schapker and set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides. The show premiered on HBO Max in November, 2025.

Dune: Part Three is set to clash at the box office with Avengers: Doomsday, which also hits theatres on December 18.