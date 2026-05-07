Priyanka Chopra Jonas to share the screen with Orlando Bloom in survival thriller ‘Reset’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star alongside Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom in the upcoming survival thriller Reset, directed by Matt Smukler. The film is slated to begin production in August, according to Deadline.

Reset follows a woman who wakes up in the wilderness, days away from civilization, with no memory of how she got there. Her only chance of survival lies in trusting a charming stranger who may not be who he claims to be.

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Speaking about the casting, Smukler said, “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist.”

The filmmaker added that Priyanka and Orlando possess an “uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable.”

The film is written by Jordan Rawlins and will be produced by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber under Fratricidal Films, Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered, and Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes Entertainment, along with Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures and Bloom’s Amazing Owl.

Producers Jon and Erich Hoeber said, “Jordan Rawlins and Matt Smukler have created a gripping story of survival, romance, suspense, and deceit, replete with shocking twists, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with Priyanka and Orlando to bring it to the screen.”

Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff and previously starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State.

She will next appear in Season 2 of Citadel, and has S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi in the pipeline.

Bloom was most recently seen in The Cut, which he also produced through Amazing Owl. He was also seen in the action comedy Deep Cover. He will next star opposite Rooney Mara and Kate Mara in Bucking Fastard directed by Werner Herzog.