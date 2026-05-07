Adidas drops Fifa World Cup teaser campaign featuring Messi, Timothee Chalamet, Bad Bunny

Sportswear giant Adidas has launched a celebrity-packed teaser campaign ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, featuring football legend Lionel Messi, actor Timothée Chalamet, former England captain David Beckham and Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny, alongside several current and former football stars.

The campaign comes ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, scheduled to be held across United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

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The teaser opens with Chalamet speaking on a call with Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny. “What do I know about soccer? Nothing,” he says, adding, “I know about football, Benito. Football.”

The teaser also features football legends and current stars including Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero, Jude Bellingham, Trinity Rodman, Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, Florian Wirtz, Santiago Giménez, Raphinha and Pedri.

Sharing the clip on Instagram on May 6, Chalamet wrote, “TMRW MY SOCC- FOOTBALL DREAMS COME TRUE!” suggesting a larger collaboration with Adidas linked to the upcoming tournament.

On the acting front, Chalamet is set to headline Dune: Part Three, releasing in theatres on December 18.