In pictures: ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2 BTS featuring Tilottama Shome, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh

Actress Tillotama Shome has dropped behind-the-scenes pictures with her Paatal Lok Season 2 co-stars Merenla Imsong, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh. The 45-year-old actress, who plays the role of Meghna Barua in the second season of the crime thriller series, has dedicated her posts to the women she “fell in love with” on the sets of Paatal Lok and the “wonderful men” she met. Here’s a look.

Tilottama shared a picture with ADSP Tiamnela, a veterinarian-turned-police officer who helped the actress imagine her character Meghna Barua. “ADSP Tiamnela, @tiamenphom A qualified vet who decided to become a police officer. Just watching her body cut through space with a sense of ease, was so helpful in imagining Meghna Barua. Thank you for your most unexpected call this evening. Made my day,” she wrote.

In Paatal Lok Season 2, which released five years after the first season on Prime Video, Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) returns. He is still posted at the Outer Jamuna Paar police station where he is grappling with a world where the odds are stacked against him. Ansari (Ishwak Singh), now an assistant commissioner of police, is leading the probe into the murder of Jonathan Thom. When the threads of Hathi Ram’s missing person case begin to intersect with Ansari’s murder investigation, the duo get to putting two and two together in Nagaland.

Created by Sudip Sharma, the first season of the Prime Video show featured Ahlawat as a washed-out Delhi police officer who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are captured in connection with an assassination attempt on a prime time journalist.

“So lucky to have had your stellar company and watch each of you work like total bosses sans ego. The sisterhood grows,” Tilottama wrote in the caption.

Tilottama was all smiles with Merenla Imsong and Nikita Grover. Imsong plays the role of Roze Lizo in the second season of Paatal Lok.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh posed for the lens.

Tilottama, Jaideep and other cast members wrapped red-and-black shawls around their outfits during a shooting session in a hilly area. “Some of the wonderful men of #paatallok . Thank you for creating such an incredibly warm and safe space,” Tilottama captioned the pictures.