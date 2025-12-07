Mohanlal to play Prithviraj Sukumaran’s grandfather in ‘Khalifa — The Bloodline’

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam action thriller Khalifa — The Bloodline Saturday confirmed that Mohanlal will portray Prithviraj Sukumaran’s grandfather in the film. They unveiled a new poster revealing his character’s name, Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj jointly released the motion poster on Instagram with the caption: “Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali! Meet the legend in Part 1. Know his bloody history in Part 2. Khalifa Part 1 - In cinemas Onam 2026. Vengeance will be written in GOLD… But before GOLD… There was BLOOD”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster also hinted that the film will have a two-part narrative structure. The first part is titled ‘The Intro’ and the second part will be called ‘His Reign’.

Although Mohanlal’s look remains undisclosed, the accompanying video offers visual cues. A bloodstained hand holding a cigar appears beside stacked gold biscuits and a revolver.

Earlier this year, the makers released the teaser for Khalifa which depicted police and customs authorities tracking gold-smuggling routes across Kerala, Nepal, the Middle East, and London.

Indrans, as Hamsa, warns officials that Aamir Ali (Prithviraj) will be killed if he enters India due to the COFEPOSA Act. He recounts the fearsome legacy of both Aamir and his grandfather Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali. The teaser closed with large-scale action sequences.

Khalifa — The Bloodline also marks a fresh collaboration between Mohanlal and Prithviraj after their work together in L2: Empuraan earlier this year.

Mohanlal was recently awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema.