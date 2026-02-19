Dalit priest quits Kerala temple job alleging caste discrimination and threats

A Dalit priest at Alangad in Ernakulam district of Kerala has resigned, alleging caste discrimination, threats and false complaints by the CPM-affiliated Devaswom Employees Confederation.

Priest P.R. Vishnu claims his refusal to comply with unfair practices led to retaliatory actions and a hostile work environment.

Vishnu, 23, was working as a part-time priest at Malikampeedika Vathurakkavu Temple at Alangad, replacing the regular priest. He got the job four months ago when the Travancore Devaswom Recruitment Board selected him after a written test and interview. Within a few months, the temple allegedly began receiving false complaints against Vishnu from bogus addresses.

Vishnu told The Telegraph that he was drawn towards the job because of his love for Sanatan Dharma, which led him to undergo rigorous training in tantric pujas.

“There were attempts to brand me a thief. I was shocked to know that the gold jewellery on the idol was removed and replaced with fake ones. I had a doubt and consulted a goldsmith to check the quality of the jewellery on the

idol. I had a narrow escape from being branded a thief,” said Vishnu.

Son of P.K. Rameshan, a daily wage labourer, and Soumya Rameshan, a homemaker, Vishnu says his family is also being targeted. “There has been pressure from various quarters to withdraw a previous police complaint that I’d filed against a local. On Wednesday, the TDB president’s office called me. Crime

branch officials recorded my statement. I told them if they took action against the people who humiliated me, I would reconsider my resignation,” Vishnu said.

Prajith Kumar, the state president of the Devaswom Employees Confederation, said: “Our organisation will not allow anyone to unleash caste discrimination against our priests as they have been chosen by the TDB commissioner. We will take action against those

TDB staff who have humiliated Vishnu.”