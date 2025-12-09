‘The White Lotus’ tops IMDb list of most popular series of 2025

The HBO thriller series The White Lotus has topped the IMDb’s list of the top 10 highest-rated series of 2025 based on user popularity, beating popular shows like Squid Game, Wednesday and The Last of Us.

Created by Mark White, The White Lotus debuted on HBO in 2021 and has gained a strong following for its social commentary, dark humour and stunning visuals. Set in luxurious resorts, each season of the anthology series delves into the lives of wealthy vacationers and the staff who cater to them, exploring themes of privilege, power dynamics and the complexities of human behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO’s post-apocalyptic zombie drama, The Last of Us, and Ben Stiller’s Emmy Award-winning series, Severance, have secured the second and third positions, respectively.

“Based on #IMDb user popularity, here are the Top 10 Series of 2025. What were your 10 favorites this year?,” the US-based website wrote alongside the featured list on X.

Netflix supernatural comedy series Wednesday was fourth, while Korean dystopian thriller series Squid Game, and Dexter: Resurrection took the fifth and sixth spots, respectively, on the list that also features Ryan Murphy and Ian Brenan crime anthology series Monster, Matthew Goode-starrer Dept. Q, Star Wars spin-off series Andor and Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror.

The White Lotus Season 1 was set at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Hawaii, while the events of Season 2 took place at San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily.

Starring Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa in pivotal roles, The White Lotus Season 3 revolves around guests and employees of a fancy resort in Thailand for a week. The show explores the dark impulses of the guests and the complex realities of the seemingly idyllic resort.

The first season of The White Lotus bagged 11 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in the limited or anthology series categories, winning five of them. The second season received 12 nods at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards across five categories, moving from limited or anthology series to drama series.

Jennifer Coolidge won a trophy in the outstanding supporting actress category at the Emmys.

The theme track for all the three seasons of The White Lotus was composed by Cristobal Tapia De Veer, who has also composed the soundtrack for the 2024 film Babygirl.