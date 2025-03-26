‘The White Lotus’ S3 BTS: Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Lisa’s fresh photos from the sets

British actor Tayme Thapthimthong, who played Gaitok in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3, has shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the thriller show. His co-actors Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs and Lisa also feature in the photos.

The 35-year-old actor posed with Blackpink singer Lisa, who played his love interest Mook in the series. While Tayme sported a uniform of the hotel staff, Lisa dazzled in a traditional Thai dress.

Tayme struck a quirky pose with actors Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan. While Bibb played Kate, Coon portrayed the role of Laurie in the show. Monaghan played Jaclyn.

Actor Jason Isaacs, who played wealthy businessman Timothy Ratliff in the series, sported a blue shirt paired with white trousers.

The Zone of Interest star Christian Friedel played the anxious manager in the new season, which premiered on February 16.

Also starring Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, and Parker Posey in pivotal roles, The White Lotus Season 3 revolves around guests and employees of a fancy resort in Thailand for a week. The show explores the dark impulses of the guests and the complex realities of the seemingly idyllic resort.

The White Lotus Season 1 was set at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Hawaii, while the events of Season 2 took place at San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily.

The first season of The White Lotus bagged 11 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in the limited or anthology series categories, winning five of them.

The second season received 12 nods at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards across five categories, moving from limited or anthology series to drama series. Jennifer Coolidge won a trophy in the outstanding supporting actress category at the Emmys.