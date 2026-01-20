The Weeknd x Creepy Nuts: Why fans are anticipating a crossover between anime and pop

Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd may soon team up with anime hitmakers Creepy Nuts, the Japanese hip-hop duo behind tracks like the Mashle opening Bling-Bang-Bang-Born and Dandadan song Otonoke.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Creepy Nuts posted a picture with The Weeknd, which instantly captured the attention of weebs who began speculating a possible collaboration.

The duo, consisting of DJ Matsunaga and R-Shitei, captioned the picture with a handshake emoji, which further consolidated the speculation.

A fan brimmed with excitement as they wrote, “We might be getting one of the best collabs of the century.”

“Dunno what you guys are cooking but I'm all here for it,” came another comment.

An Instagram user couldn’t keep calm. “ARE JOKINGGGGGG WHAT ARE YOU DOINGGGGGG WAIT A MINUTEEEEEE,” the comment read.

Some fans even came up with theories. “Here me out, friends! I bet Creepynuts will support Abel (The Weeknd) as a special guest on his Asia tour,” one of them said.

“This one this one + collaboration = FANTASY,” wrote another internet user.

Popular in Japan for a while now, Creepy Nuts became global sensations in 2024 with the track Bling-Bang-Bang-Born used in the second season of the anime Mashle: Magic and Muscles. The song topped hip-hop charts in over 10 countries, dominated Instagram reels, and increased the manga’s digital sales by 10 times.

The pair followed up their success with another hit Otonoke, the intro track for the first season of Dandadan. Following their huge successes, the duo came up with the tracks Mirage and Nemure for Call of the Night Season 2. They also delivered the song doppelgänger for the series Under Ninja.

Creepy Nuts’ music refuses to stick to one genre and their tracks are earworms that are hard not to groove to. The duo’s synergy showcases each of their expertise — R-Shitei’s sharp lyrics on self-reflection and societal themes and Matsunaga’s masterful sound mixing combine to create a unique sound.

The Weeknd, known for charttopping hits like Blinding Lights, Starboy, The Hills and Die For You, is speculated to be in Tokyo at the moment. Five days ago, Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama dropped a picture with the singer, sparking buzz about upcoming music projects or a potential Asia tour.