'The Strangers: Chapter 3' set to hit Indian theatres in February

"The Strangers: Chapter 3", the latest instalment of the "The Strangers" franchise, is set to release in Indian theatres on February 6, PVR INOX Pictures announced on Monday.

It serves as the fifth film in "The Strangers" film series, and the final instalment of the trilogy following "Chapter 1" in 2024 and "Chapter 2" in 2025.

Directed by Renny Harlin, who helmed the previous instalments, the film is written by Alan R Cohen. It features Madelaine Petsch in the role of Maya, Gabriel Basso as Gregory and Ema Horvath in the role of Shelly.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR INOX Pictures, said the film demands to be experienced in theatres.

“What makes The Strangers truly unsettling is how real and intimate the fear feels. Chapter 3 amplifies that discomfort. It’s a film that demands to be experienced in a theatre where every sound, every reaction, and every second of silence heightens the fear," he said in a statement.

