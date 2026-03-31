‘The Powerpuff Girls’ voice cast reunites after 21 years, fans shed ‘happy tears’

Two decades after The Powerpuff Girls came to an end, the voice actors of the beloved ‘90s cartoon reunited recently, stirring nostalgia among millennials and older GenZs who grew up with the classic.

The original voice cast of the Powerpuff Girls trio — Cathy Cavadini (Blossom), Tara Strong (Bubbles), E.G. Daily (Buttercup) — came together to reunite with their co-star Tom Kane, who played the beloved role of Professor Utonium in the series.

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Sharing a video on Instagram featuring the trio holding their respective character plushies and gathering around Kane, E.G. Daily wrote, “An amazing reunion with the OG #powerpuffgirls and the professor.” In the clip, the trio flocked around Kane and recreated the way they used to call Professor Utonium in high-pitched voices.

The voice actress also shared another video on Tuesday, showing the trio hugging Kane and getting emotional over their reunion.

“In December 2020, our Powerpuff Girls father, Professor Utonium—Tom Kane—suffered a stroke that left him unable to speak. We’re so grateful to see him again and to witness his recovery. We love you, Tom xx EG, Tara, and Cathrine,” Daily wrote.

The reunion marks a particularly special moment for the cast and the fans as Kane retired from voice acting in 2020 after suffering a stroke that affected his physical abilities.

The videos hit fans with a wave of nostalgia in the comments section.

“It really warms my heart to see the girls and the professor together again! What a lovely reunion,” one of them wrote. “Happy tears,” another commented.

“Our professor, our Jedi master, our host of the most magical place on Earth,” came another comment. “I am so glad the three of you get to see him after 8 years, it is great to see Tom out in public again,” said another fan.

Ten years back, The Powerpuff Girls returned for a reboot animated series, which didn’t take off as expected. A live-action adaptation was also made, but turned out to be a failure. It was previously announced that the makers are working on a new reboot series, with original creator Craig McCracken at the helm.