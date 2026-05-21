Italian Beef sandwich from ‘The Bear’ becomes official state sandwich in Illinois

The Italian Beef sandwich, made famous globally by Emmy-winning series The Bear, has officially been recognised as the state sandwich of Illinois.

According to Variety, the resolution was passed in Springfield on Wednesday, with Corey Hendrix, the Chicago native who plays Gary ‘Sweeps’ Woods in the series, attending the ceremony.

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“The Bear brought international attention to one of the great culinary creations of the American Midwest and a defining symbol of Illinois' vibrant food culture,” the resolution reads.

It also credits the show for offering “a powerful and authentic portrayal of Chicago's food culture, its immigrant working-class roots, and the spirit of resilience, creativity, and excellence that defines the people of Illinois,” while introducing the sandwich “to new generations of fans across the globe”.

The resolution traced the origins of the Italian Beef sandwich to the working-class Italian immigrant communities of Chicago in the early 20th century, calling it an “ambassador of Illinois culture far beyond the state's borders”.

The sandwich plays a central role in The Bear, which follows award-winning chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), as he returns to Chicago to run his late brother's Italian Beef sandwich shop before transforming it into a fine-dining restaurant.

Created by Christopher Storer, the Emmy-winning series debuted in 2022 and has built a global fanbase over four seasons.

The show's ensemble cast also includes Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with recurring appearances by Oliver Platt, Will Poulter and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The series is set to conclude with its fifth and final season, with all eight episodes premiering on FX and Hulu on June 25. In India, the show streams on JioHotstar.