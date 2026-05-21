Matt Damon to talks to board ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors’ new film

Hollywood actor Matt Damon is in talks to star in a new feature film from directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, according to media reports.

The project will be backed by Universal Pictures and marks the filmmakers’ first movie since their Oscar-winning multiverse drama Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the Academy Awards in 2023.

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The directors have reportedly been developing the film for the past three years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story involves global warming, time travel and a possible superhero angle, with two timelines set in the 1980s and the present day. The protagonists are teenagers, at least in the timeline set in the 1980s.

Daniels had initially wanted to cast actor Ryan Gosling as the father of the teens, but the casting did not materialise after the actor reportedly wanted a larger role, according to THR sources.

However, accommodating script changes would have delayed the project further and Gosling eventually exited the film. The directors later settled on Damon for the role.

Everything Everywhere All at Once followed a Chinese immigrant drawn into a multiverse-spanning adventure in which she must connect with alternate versions of herself to stop a threat to the multiverse.

The film won seven Oscars, including best picture, best director, best actress for Michelle Yeoh, and supporting acting awards for Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.