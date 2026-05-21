BTS announces Busan concert to mark 13th debut anniversary, here’s how Indian fans can watch it live

K-pop band BTS members are gearing up for the 13th anniversary of their debut on June 13. To mark the occasion, on Wednesday, their agency BigHit Music announced a special concert set to be held at Busan’s Asiad Main Stadium, where the singers will perform their classic chartbusters, including latest releases from the Arirang album.

Much to the delight of their global fans, the concert will also be broadcast live in cinema halls worldwide, giving audiences a chance to witness the unmatched magic and stage presence of their favourite group on the big screen.

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In India, the concert will be screened at selected theatres of PVR Cinemas on June 13, the organisers announced on Wednesday. Tickets for the show will go live on the official website of BTS on May 28.

Also, BTS is set to make a special appearance at the upcoming American Music Awards 2026, marking their first award show appearance in four years since their hiatus.

AMA 2026 will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Memorial Day, May 25 at 5.30am (IST).

The band members are also set to perform at the first-ever halftime show at the Fifa World Cup Final.

In addition to the K-pop band members, popular artists including Madonna and Shakira will also perform at the historic sports tournament.

On the work front, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently busy with their ongoing comeback concert Arirang World Tour.