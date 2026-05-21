Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ inches towards Rs 40-crore mark globally

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is inching towards the Rs 40-crore mark at the worldwide box office after completing six days in theatres.

The comedy-drama, which released on May 15, earned an estimated Rs 3.5 crore nett in India on Tuesday (Day 5), followed by around Rs 2.75 crore nett on Wednesday (Day 6).

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The film opened with Rs 4 crore nett at the Indian box office on Day 1. Collections rose to Rs 5.75 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 7.75 crore nett on Sunday. The film saw a noticeable decline in earnings on Monday, collecting Rs 3.25 crore nett.

With the latest figures, the film’s overall domestic nett collection has reached approximately Rs 27 crore. Its India gross collection has meanwhile crossed Rs 32 crore.

The film has also managed to put up a decent performance in overseas markets. By the end of Day 6, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected more than Rs 5.35 crore from international territories.

The worldwide gross collection of the film now stands at roughly Rs 37.42 crore.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is the second instalment in the comedy franchise, which began with 2019’s Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Apart from Khurrana, the latest film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

The franchise traces its roots to the 1978 classic Pati Patni Aur Woh, headlined by Sanjeev Kumar.

Meanwhile, Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu continues its strong theatrical run. The Tamil action drama has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark domestically, collecting Rs 105.35 crore nett at the Indian box office.