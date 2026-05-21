Cosmetic injections not permitted under law, says India’s drug regulator amid rise in aesthetic procedures

India’s central drug regulator has clarified that cosmetic products in injectable form are not permitted under existing laws, amid rising use of aesthetic procedures marketed by beauty clinics and wellness centres.

The advisory issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) comes as injectable aesthetic treatments gain popularity across urban India, fuelled by aggressive social media promotion and increasing demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

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According to sources, the clarification is aimed at preventing the misuse of cosmetic products for treatment purposes and safeguarding consumer safety. The move is also intended to crack down on misleading advertisements and unauthorised cosmetic practices carried out by clinics and individuals.

In a public notice issued on May 18, the regulator said cosmetics are intended only to be "rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed" on the body for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness or altering appearance.

"Products supplied in form of injectable preparation do not fall under the definition of cosmetics. No cosmetic is permitted to be used as injection by consumer/professionals/ aesthetic clinics," the notice said.

The CDSCO also cautioned against misleading claims and the use of prohibited ingredients in cosmetic products, warning that violations would invite action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

The regulator further clarified that cosmetics are allowed only for their intended use and cannot be used for treatment purposes by professionals or individuals.

The notice added that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) publishes the list of generally not recognised as safe (GNRAS) and restricted ingredients.

The CDSCO has also encouraged the public to report violations or misleading practices through email or to state licensing authorities.