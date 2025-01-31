‘The Office’ to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: 5 workplace comedies to watch on National Fun Day at Work

Work and fun do not usually go hand-in-hand, but that doesn’t mean they should not. The last Friday of January marks National Fun Day at Work, a celebration that encourages employees to relax and embrace a healthy work-life balance. Whether you're grinding in a fast-paced office, working remotely as a freelancer or juggling part-time gigs, there’s always room for a little laughter. To help you get into the spirit of the day, here’s a list of five workplace comedies that will make you laugh out loud after a busy day.

The Office

NBC’s The Office is undoubtedly one of the best and most memorable workplace sitcoms. Inspired by Ricky Gervais’ 2001 British mockumentary-format comedy series of the same name, the US version of The Office thrived with Steve Carell’s Michael Scott, the quirky yet endearing regional manager of Dunder Mifflin Company’s Scranton branch. In the series, Michael leads his ragtag team of office workers, played by an ensemble cast including John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson, through the ups and downs of a 9 to 5 schedule.

Michael’s over-the-top enthusiasm and his penchant for awkward, often inappropriate jokes constantly create chaos. But deep down, he truly cares for his employees, thinking of them like his own family while constantly struggling with his loneliness. With its cringe moments, non-stop pranks, relationships and unforgettable one-liners, The Office remains a hit among sitcom fans.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This Golden Globe-winning comedy series parodying classic police procedurals will leave you in stitches. Set in the fictional 99th precinct of the NYPD in Brooklyn, the series follows Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), a fast-talking, fun-loving cop who takes as much pleasure in solving cases as indulging in pranks. His shenanigans often clash with the no-nonsense Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), whose deadpan humour and serious attitude contrast with Jake’s immature and playful nature. The police precinct is filled with quirky characters — from the ambitious Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) to the tough yet tender Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) and the goofy Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio). If you are a fan of heartwarming workplace comedies, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the perfect watch for you.

Superstore

Set at Cloud 9, a fictional big-box chain store in Missouri, Superstore explores the daily challenges and absurdities of corporate life. The show follows a diverse group of employees — including the long-time employee Amy (America Ferrera), the sarcastic Jonah (Ben Feldman) and the no-nonsense manager Glenn (Mark McKinney) — as they face several challenges while dealing with customers and troubles in their personal life. Like most workplace comedies, Superstore also offers insightful commentaries on issues like workplace dynamics and corporate greed, offering a realistic depiction of the retail world.

Parks and Recreation

Created by the makers of The Office, Parks and Recreation is yet another mockumentary-style comedy which follows the lives of the quirky and optimistic staff of the Parks and Recreation department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. At the heart of the show lies Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), the Deputy Director of the department, who believes that the government should serve the citizens. Leslie, who wishes to beautify her town, constantly faces hindrances from her selfish neighbours, government regulations and her boss Ron Swanson, played by Nick Offerman.

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary, released in 2021, is a modern comedy gem. It offers a refreshing take on the challenges faced by public school teachers. Set in an underfunded elementary school, the series follows a group of dedicated yet overworked teachers who strive to make their students succeed in life. At its core lies Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), a first-year teacher determined to bring about positive changes to the school despite the odds stacked against her. The Primetime Emmy and Critics Choice award-winning show deftly balances humour with poignant moments depicting flaws in the education system.