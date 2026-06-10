‘The Godfather Part III’ and ‘Species’ actor Anthony Guidera dies at 65

Actor Anthony Guidera, known for roles in The Godfather Part III and Species, has died. He was 65.

Guidera died on Saturday, June 6, following complications from a cardiac arrest in May and after spending three weeks on life support, TMZ reported.

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“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony,” Valarie Anderson, Guidera’s wife, shared in a Facebook post. “We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes. Please hold this eternal light in your hearts and our family in your prayers.”

Born October 18, 1960, in San Francisco, California, Guidera began his screen career in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part III (1990), where he played a bodyguard named Anthony alongside Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, Andy García, Eli Wallach, Joe Mantegna, Bridget Fonda, George Hamilton, and Sofia Coppola.

In 1995, he appeared in Roger Donaldson’s Species as Robbie Llywelyn, a diabetic man killed by Natasha Henstridge’s character Sil.

His film credits also include The Rock, Precious Find (1996), ‘Til There Was You (1997), The Postman, Armageddon, and The Annihilation of Fish (1999). His final film credit came in 2005 with L.A. Dicks.

On television, Guidera appeared in The Exile (1991), Renegade (1993), Baywatch (1993), Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993), Red Shoe Diaries (1993), Cafe Americain (1994), Valley of the Dolls (1994), High Tide (1995), Hope & Gloria (1995), Baywatch Nights (1996), Tarzan: The Epic Adventures (1997), and Nash Bridges (1997).

His later television work included Pensacola: Wings of Gold (1998), Acapulco H.E.A.T. (1999), The Pretender (1999), Angel (2000), V.I.P. (2001), and ER (2001).