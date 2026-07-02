‘The East Palace’, ‘A Shop For Killers’ Season 2 and more: July 2026 K-drama slate

July is all set to kick off with a lineup of high-octane K-dramas that won't leave you with a moment to stop binge-watching. From action and historical dramas to romance, here's what K-drama fans can look forward to this month.

A Shop For Killers Season 2 The series, which features Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Geum Han-nah, Kim Min and Davis Noir, is slated to release on July 22. Directed by Lee Kwon and Noh Kyu-yeob, A Shop for Killers follows Jeong Ji-an (Hye-jun), who discovers her late uncle (Dong-wook) ran a secret online shop supplying weapons to assassins. Inheriting his deadly business, she becomes a target herself and uses the combat skills he taught her to survive and uncover the truth, until discovering that his uncle was still alive.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

The East Palace

Actor Nam Jo-hyuk is set to return to screens on July 17 with the upcoming period drama The East Palace, which marks his first project after discharge from mandatory military duties in South Korea. The official synopsis reads, “Gu-cheon (Joo-hyuk), who moves between the realms of the living and the dead, and Saeng-gang, a lady of the court guarding a secret of her own. The two were summoned by the king to uncover the curse that had been placed on the Crown Prince.” The series also stars Roh Yoon-seo.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Husband

The Husband is a gripping crime thriller that follows Dr Kang Tae-ju, a neurosurgeon and hospital director, who asks his estranged wife, Go Se-yun, for a divorce. The next day, she is kidnapped, thrusting him into a perilous journey where he is both the prime suspect and her only rescuer. The series starring Namkoong Min, Lee Seol, Kim Dae-myung, Lee Sang-hee and Park Byung-eun will stream on July 4.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Gaus Electronics

Starring Lee Sang-sik, Cha Na-rae, Baek Ma-tan and Geun Gang-mi, the 2022 drama Gaus Electronics is all set to premiere for Indian audiences and will be available to stream on Prime Video from July 15. The series follows the chaotic yet hilarious everyday lives of the young employees of Marketing Team 3 at a multinational home appliance company. Blending corporate satire with quirky romance, the drama captures the misfit team's journey as they navigate office politics, friendships and unexpected relationships.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Apartment Job

The Apartment Job stars Ji Sung as Park Hae Gang, a former gang leader searching for billions of won stolen from a new apartment complex's maintenance fund, believing the money is hidden inside the building. Hoping to raise 10 billion won to save his older brother Yong Man (Jung Jin Young), he unexpectedly runs for president of the residents' association. As he uncovers corruption and exploitation within the community, Hae Gang evolves from a man chasing money into an unlikely neighbourhood hero. The comedy-thriller premieres on Netflix on July 11, 2026.

Where to watch: Netflix