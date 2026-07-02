Seven songs by Taylor Swift that deserve to be on her wedding playlist

Wedding bells may soon be ringing for American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift as she prepares to embark on a new chapter with Kansas City Chiefs star player Travis Kelce. As reports of her upcoming wedding continue to excite Swifties, we have curated a list of her songs that deserve a place on her wedding playlist.

Opalite

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Cheeky, fresh yet mature, Opalite is one of Taylor Swift’s most celebratory takes on love, penned for her album The Life of a Showgirl. And Kelce has revealed in an earlier interview that the song is one of his favourites. A joyous ode to finding happiness after surviving life's darkest moments, Opalite would make a perfect addition to any wedding playlist.

You Are in Love

Love exists in silence, when the world quietens and night creeps in. You Are in Love, from Taylor Swift’s deluxe edition of 1989, is a heartfelt ode to quiet, enduring love. Through the heartfelt lyrics, Swift captures the beauty of finding someone who makes love feel effortless, even after heartbreak and uncertainty — bruising with tenderness.

Willow

One of the standout tracks from Taylor Swift’s Evermore, Willow is an ode to irresistible love. Wrapped in imagery, the song explores desire, destiny and the twists and turns of falling for someone you simply can’t resist. At its heart, however, Willow is also about trusting your instincts and embracing the journey of self-discovery, even amid life’s chaos and uncertainty. A perfect mood lifter for the new bride indeed!

Lover

Lover from the album Lover is like a conversation between an elderly couple living inside the bodies of 20-year-olds — who fight, drift apart, doubt their affection, yet cling to each other at the end of the day, waiting for one another across the table. The song evokes a timeless, nostalgic atmosphere reminiscent of wedding vows and long-lasting devotion.

Daylight

The theme of Daylight is redemption, healing, and self-realisation through love. Rather than being defined by past mistakes and pain, the singer chooses to embrace a healthy, lasting romance. The song acts as the emotional conclusion to her Lover album, marking a transition from the darkness of her Reputation era into a bright, ‘golden’ future.

Enchanted

No song can evoke the tenderness of early romance quite like Enchanted from Taylor Swift’s Speak Now. The lingering nervousness of meeting someone new, the uncertainty and flutter of the heart, the gentle heartbeats and blushing all the way home — whether it's your first love or the hundredth time you've fallen for the same person, this song takes you on a nostalgic trip to the bliss of being in love.

The Alchemy

Taylor Swift’s song The Alchemy from the album The Tortured Poets Department uses the medieval science of turning base metals into gold as a metaphor for a rare, transformative, and triumphant love story. Widely interpreted as a tribute to her relationship with Kelce, the song is packed with imagery and explores the intoxicating, magical nature of their connection — promising towards an endgame.