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regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 July 2026

India, Japan sign pacts on AI; metals, and energy after Modi-Takaichi talks

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $27.5 billion in fiscal year 2025/26, while Japanese investment in India was $3.2 billion between April and December 2025, reads govt data

Reuters Published 02.07.26, 06:13 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in New Delhi, India, July 2, 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in New Delhi, India, July 2, 2026. Reuters picture

India and Japan signed pacts on Thursday to boost their cooperation in artificial intelligence, metals, energy, and prepared a joint roadmap for economic security, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.

Takaichi is on a three-day visit to New Delhi as the two Asian partners hold their 16th annual summit.

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"The convergence of Japan's precision technology and India's software capabilities will give a new momentum and strength to global AI development," Modi told reporters.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $27.5 billion in fiscal year 2025/26, while Japanese investment in India was $3.2 billion between April and December 2025, according to Indian government data.

Modi said that the two countries, also members of the Quad grouping, signed an agreement on their first co-development project in the defence sector.

"Through the India-Japan bio-gas Initiative, we will set up 1,000 bio-gas and organic fertilizer plants in India," he added.

Japan is among India's largest investors, backing major infrastructure projects including a high-speed rail corridor between the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Japanese firms have also increased investments in Indian companies, including a recent $1.6 billion deal for a 20% stake in Yes Bank.

Takaichi is accompanied by a large business delegation and is due to speak at a business conference later on Thursday.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Japan Ties Sanae Takaichi PM Narendra Modi Artificial Intelligence (AI)
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